Fran Reinhard | Obituary

Fran Reinhard, a longtime La Cañada Flintridge resident, passed away February 21, 2021. She was 98!

Fran was born and raised in Sumter, South Carolina, and was the youngest of eight children. While working as a health clerk for the Army in Fort Benning, Georgia, she met the love of her life, Bill Reinhard. Shortly after getting married, Bill was called to war. After he returned, they moved to Montrose, California, where Bill’s family lived. They shared 71 years of marriage and had three boys. Bill and Fran were also one of the owners of the Indian Springs Swimming Pool Complex in Montrose. As a devout Christian, Fran, along with Bill, used to teach Sunday School at La Crescenta Baptist Church.

Fran was an avid golfer and shared the passion with her husband Bill. As a longtime member of the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, she became an active member of the Women’s League as well as the Team Captain on their committee from 1980-1981. Fran loved to play in tournaments with her girlfriends as well as with Bill; they always made sure to bring home the trophy! Fran and Bill also enjoyed playing their favorite golf courses while travelling across the country to South Carolina during the summer to visit her family.

Fran and Bill moved to Indio, CA, in 1990 where they resided for 27 years and where Fran enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bridge with her friends. As a gracious host, her grandchildren especially loved to visit and vacation at their home.

The past four years Fran resided at the Fair Oaks Regency Park in Pasadena where she kept busy with Bingo games, visits from her family, and lots of walking. Her great-grandkids were amazed when she would walk faster than them at 98! She especially loved to watch her great-grandchildren play sports and perform recitals. We feel blessed to have had her living so close to family during the last years of her life and will cherish the many memories we have shared with her.

Fran will always be remembered for her Southern accent and sayings, her effortless entertaining, delicious Southern cooking, fiery spirit, love for her grandbabies, and her deep faith in Our Savior, Jesus Christ. She joins her husband Bill and son Bill Jr. in Heaven. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family: Bart (Bea), Larry (Holly), Bill Jr.’s wife Lenore, her four grandchildren Heidi, Kasey, Larry Jr. and Sami, and her four great-grandchildren Taylor, Brady, Aubrey and Brett.

