Free Etching Available for Catalytic Converters

Burbank community members will be able to have their vehicles’ catalytic converters marked, allowing them to be more easily recovered if the device is stolen, Burbank Police Department recently announced.

Those who work or live in Burbank can contact one of several designated businesses to have their license plate number etched onto their catalytic converter free of charge. If the catalytic converter is stolen and recovered, law enforcement will be able to trace the converter based on the markings.

Community members should make sure to mention the “Etch and Catch” program. The business has the right to refuse service. So far this year, there have been more than 100 catalytic converter thefts, including a handful of attempted thefts, according to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the BPD.

Participants can make an “Etch and Catch” appointment starting Monday until June 30 on a first-come, first-served basis at any of the below locations in the city of Burbank:

Formula Automative Group / 416 S. Glenoaks Blvd. / 818-242-2143

Xpert Auto Repair / 3120 W. Magnolia Blvd. / 818-557-0204

Burbank Auto Tech and Brake Repair / 533 S. Glenoaks Blvd. / 818-567-2275

Burbank Auto Doctor / 1619 W. Magnolia Blvd. / 818-558-7755

Universal Service Station / 2005 N. Glenoaks Blvd. / 310-913-6955

Star Auto Center / 3025 W. Olive Ave. / 818-859-7911

Precision Motorsports / 1411 W. Burbank Blvd. / 818-558-7401

Arts Auto Care / 605 S. Victory Blvd. / 818-848-3163

The top 10 vehicles targeted for converter thefts have been the Toyota Prius, Ford F250, Honda Element, Ford 350, Honda Accord, Ford Econoline, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chevrolet Express, Chevrolet Astro Van and Ford Excursion.

Other tips for preventing catalytic converter theft include parking in a secured garage, if possible, or in a well-lit area with surveillance cameras or where the vehicle can be seen by passersby. Community members can also install motion-sensitive lighting to illuminate driveways used for parking.

Those who hear strange noises during the night, such as power tools or sawing, or who see a vehicle driving suspiciously slow through the neighborhood or stopped in the middle of the road alongside a parked vehicle, are asked to contact the BPD at (818) 238- 3000.