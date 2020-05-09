Frieda Davis – Obituary

Frieda Davis passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, in Burbank at the age of 89. Frieda was the 12th of 13 children born to Pedro and Deluvina Salazar on November 22, 1930, in Antonito, Colorado. She attended school in Antonito, graduating from Antonito High School in 1949. During her high school years she was editor of the school newspaper, participated in theater drama and even wrote and directed a play foretelling the future of her senior class. After school and on Saturdays, Frieda did bookkeeping for her father at the Rainbow Garage.

She met her future husband, Richard Davis, Sr. (d. 2005), on a blind date while he was an airman stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. They were married on August 17, 1952. Frieda and her husband moved to Burbank and made it their home for over 50 years, raising 3 children.

Frieda’s faith was very important to her and she was an active parishioner of St. Finbar Catholic Church, also teaching religious education for many years.

Frieda was proud of her hometown of Antonito, Colorado, and loved to organize high school and family reunions, often making trips to Colorado for gatherings.

Frieda earned her certificate of proficiency in bookkeeping and worked for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph, Stainless Steel Products and Wilshire Mortgage before retiring in 1990.

Frieda is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard Davis, Sr.; her parents, and 11 siblings. She is survived by her three children: Sandie Rathbun (Lewis), Richard Davis, Jr. (Sherry) and Randall Davis (Mychi); seven grandchildren: Chris Rathbun, Ryan Rathbun, Sarah Quiring (Toby), Amy Rathbun Tran (Binh), Christina Veluzat (Marc), Jessie Davis, and Elliot Davis; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her last surviving sibling, Orlando Salazar.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Foundation.