Garden Club Sniffs Out Benefits of Aromatherapy

The San Marino Garden Club held its monthly meeting recently in the Barth Room at the Crowell Library.

Member Mayumi Onami, owner of Scent of Lavender Skin Care on Huntington Drive in San Marino shared a special aromatherapy presentation and hands-on workshop with the group.

The presentation started with a quick contest of “test your senses” with a variety of scents. Members learned how to use essential oils for health and beauty needs. The workshop also educated everyone about the different kinds of essential oils and a variety of hands-on aromatherapy products. The group left with goodie bags filled with aroma crafts such as a disinfect-ant room spray with a mixture of eucalyptus, lemon and lavender; a lavender room deodorant; a citrus orange foaming hand soap; a relaxing rose-scented bath bomb; plus a hand sanitizer with an essential oil blend of clove buds, lemon, cinnamon, eucalyptus and rosemary.

The essential oil experts at Scent of Lavender offer monthly aromatherapy workshops to groups throughout the San Gabriel Valley.