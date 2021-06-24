Glendale High Class of 2021 Commencement

The Glendale High School Class of 2021 – consisting of 525 seniors – had the unique opportunity of holding its graduation ceremony at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Thursday, June 10. “Everyone at Glendale High School is so proud of the Class of 2021, who met the unique challenges of the past year under COVID with perseverance,” said Principal Benjamin Wolf.

ASB President Kayla Rodriguez and Senior Class President Arline Daniali addressed the audience, and Salutatorian Lara Heredia and Valedictorian Alec Baghdasarians were recognized before the graduates received their diplomas.

