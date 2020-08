Photo courtesy city of Glendale

It was a cruisin’ good time last Saturday for those who caught “Cruise 2020,” the scaled-down version of Glendale Cruise Night, typically the city’s largest public event of the year. About 125 classic and eclectic vehicles rolled up and down Brand Boulevard as outdoor diners took photos and others strolled. “Everyone wore their masks and people seemed happy to get outside and get some fresh air to enjoy the cars,” said Glendale special events coordinator Patty Betancourt.