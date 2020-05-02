Glendale News-Press Purchased By Local Company

The Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader and La Cañada Valley Sun have been purchased by Outlook Newspapers group, it has been announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

California Times, the parent company of the Los Angeles Times and previous owner of the three local newspapers, recently announced that the publications were to be closing due to the challenging business environment and unforeseen economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to have acquired three iconic newspapers with deep roots and historic legacies in their respective communities,” local publisher Charlie Plowman said. “I heard the outpouring from local residents, as to how much they love these publications, and want to support them.

“Our goal is to increase the coverage in the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader, and expand our coverage of La Cañada in the months to come. We can do that with the support of the community, in terms of both advertisers and subscribers.”

Outlook Newspapers currently publishes weekly editions for Pasadena, La Cañada Flintridge, San Marino and South Pasadena. With offices in La Cañada, where the Outlook began publishing in 1998, the newspapers focus on informing the communities they serve and covering the people, organizations and businesses that serve the community.

“We feel that local journalism is critical to the life of a healthy city,” Plowman continued. “What readers will see in the months to come is our commitment to quality journalism as we cover local events, write feature stories, perform investigative reporting and highlight the community’s youth through their achievements in academics, athletics and the arts.”

The Glendale News-Press dates back to 1905; the Burbank Leader, a successor to the Burbank Daily Review, to 1908. The La Cañada Valley Sun began publishing in 1946. The publications have been recognized with peer-given awards from the California Newspapers Publishers Assn., the Los Angeles Press Club and others.

“We are happy that these longstanding newspapers will continue, and that readers in Glendale, Burbank and La Cañada will continue to receive local coverage of their communities,” said California Times President and COO Chris Argentieri.

For more information about the Outlook newspapers, including the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader and La Cañada Outlook Valley Sun, visit outlooknewspapers.com.