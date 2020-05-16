Glendale Pride Holding Cyber Festival Event

Glendale Pride will keep its May 30 debut date with a cyber celebration and online campaign. The organizers of the namesake pride festival will kick-off the 2020 pride season with a comprehensive cyber celebration and online campaign, featuring the social media hashtag #GlendalePrideBecause

“Coalescing the queer community in Glendale is a relatively recent undertaking,” said Grey James of GlendaleOut. “This was poised to be ours and Glendale’s first festival style Pride event, a very big deal for this town. It generated an unanticipated amount of buzz and interest, and such an amazing cross-section of people came together for it.

“The pandemic has devastated so many lives on so many levels and will continue to do so in unpredictable ways. We want to be respectful of what people are dealing with, but we also want to keep an often-marginalized community vital and connected.”

Glendale Pride will launch its #GlendalePrideBecause campaign in two ways. The weekend of May 30-31, it will host its event, #GlendalePrideBecause. For 48 hours, Instagram is the stage. “Whether it’s a performance, drag, music, comedy, spoken word, or just a bit of shared thoughts, anyone and everyone is invited to post videos, photos or other media that speaks to the importance of Pride and other LGBTQIA+ events and activities in Glendale using the hashtag #GlendalePrideBecause,” accor­ding to a statement from the organization. “For ongoing posting and sharing we are also using Flipgrid. Videos are being collected here as a venue for Glendale LGBTQIA+ to connect and share their thoughts about queer life and pride in Glendale. To talk about why a Pride event in Glendale is so important and the celebrations and challenges of living queer in Glendale, simply enter the flipcode ‘glendalepride’ to record or upload your video.”

Pride is the grassroots effort of several Glendale-based organizations and volunteers including GlendaleOut, Gay and Lesbian Armenian Society (GALAS), Equality Armenia, with media sponsorship by Revry.

Glendale Pride raises awareness and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community as well as individuality, empowerment and inclusivity within Glendale.

For more information about Glendale Pride, visit GlendalePride.org.