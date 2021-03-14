Greg Doyle

It’s been a year since the very sad loss of our dear friend and brother Greg Doyle. Greg was a Glendale native, fun, friendly and always entertaining. Greg was born January 11, 1958, the fourth of Mark and Elizabeth Doyle’s eight sons. He attended Holy Family Elementary School, Pater Noster High School, Glendale Community College and Cal State Los Angeles.

Greg was always a hard worker and very entrepreneurial. In school, he was drawn toward journalism and was the editor of the El Vaquero newspaper at GCC and did similar work at CSULA. Just after college, while barely into his twenties, Greg started own business in Glendale, called Complete Graphics, which was in operation during the 1980s and early 1990s. While running Complete Graphics, Greg helped co-found what was later to be known as LA Parent Magazine with Jack Bierman, a classmate of his from CSULA.

Greg married his beloved Lynne in 1981 and enjoyed a wonderful life together in the Riverside Rancho area of Burbank. In 1996, Greg and Lynne moved from Southern California to Gold Hill, Oregon, to pursue a more rural lifestyle, one more compatible with Lynne’s love of horses. Greg continued to work hard, first as an executive for DMI Graphics and later as a sales manager for Charter Spectrum. Along the way, Greg dabbled talk radio syndication as a principal with Talk Radio Network. He was a true Renaissance man.

Greg had a larger than life personality. He was a beloved character, fun, friendly and enjoyed the company of family and friends. Those who had the pleasure of working with him loved him greatly and always came away from the experience wiser and appreciative.

Greg left this life on March 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. In the last days, Lynne was at his side non-stop providing love and comfort. The day prior to his passing, Greg was able to speak to all seven of his brothers and bid a fond farewell to each.

One year later, we continue to mourn his loss. Due to the pandemic, a small gathering of family and friends commemorated Greg’s life a few months after his passing in Oregon. The family would love to hear from local Glendale-area friends of any fond memories of Greg. Please email to: thedoylefour@hotmail.com.