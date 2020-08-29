Here’s Who Is Running for Local Office

The names are in: Eight candidates will battle over two City Council seats in November, with four other people vying for one of three positions on the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education.
Additionally, three people are running for city treasurer, with the local election coinciding with state and national elections on Nov. 3.
One candidate listed as running for the BUSD board, Larry Applebaum, recently informed The Leader that he was withdrawing from the race.
Information regarding candidates’ campaign donations and other disclosures are available on the city’s website at burbankca.gov/departments/city-clerk-s-office/elections. Contact information for candidates is provided on that site and also is listed below.
Voters will also decide the fate of several state propositions, as well as a municipal rent regulation measure.
The Leader will publish statements from school board candidates on Sept. 5 and city council candidates in its Sept. 12 issue.
Here are the candidates looking to be elected as council members, city treasurer or school board members, presented in the order they are expected to appear on the ballot:
CITY TREASURER CANDIDATES
Krystle Palmer — Appointed incumbent
krystle@palmer2020.com
(917) 574-7561
Darin B. Shea — Business owner/investor
darin.shea1@gmail.com
(501) 240-8258
Lindsey Francois — Product development engineer
lindsey.francois.burbank@gmail.com
(818) 722-3510
BUSD BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATES
Armond Aghakhanian — Incumbent
armondforschoolboard@gmail.com
(818) 853-2022
Steve Ferguson — Incumbent
stevenlferguson@gmail.com
(818) 415-9048
Emily Weisberg — Middle school teacher
emily@emilyforschools.com
(818) 446-6447
Roberta Grande Reynolds —
incumbent
robertareynolds4schoolboard@gmail.com
(818) 422-8166
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES
Linda Bessin — Retired claims analyst
campaign@bessin4burbank.com
(818) 253-4422
Konstantine Anthony — Disability services provider
konstantineanthony@gmail.com
(818) 253-4123
Tamala Takahashi — Nonprofit administrator/businesswoman
Takahashi2020@deaneandcompany.com
(916) 285-5733
Michael Lee Gogin — Actor/screenplay writer
MLGoginburbank@gmail.com
(714) 902-7202
Paul Herman — Business executive
paul@votepaulherman.com
(818) 748-3411
Nick Shultz — Deputy attorney general
nick@nickforburbank.com
(818) 806-9392
Sharis Manokian — Substitute teacher
sharismanokian4burbank@gmail.com
(818) 687-5052
Tim Murphy — Appointed council member/attorney
TMurfslaw@gmail.com
(818) 588-3462