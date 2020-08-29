Here’s Who Is Running for Local Office

The names are in: Eight candidates will battle over two City Council seats in November, with four other people vying for one of three positions on the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education.

Additionally, three people are running for city treasurer, with the local election coinciding with state and national elections on Nov. 3.

One candidate listed as running for the BUSD board, Larry Applebaum, recently informed The Leader that he was withdrawing from the race.

Information regarding candidates’ campaign donations and other disclosures are available on the city’s website at burbankca.gov/departments/city-clerk-s-office/elections. Contact information for candidates is provided on that site and also is listed below.

Voters will also decide the fate of several state propositions, as well as a municipal rent regulation measure.

The Leader will publish statements from school board candidates on Sept. 5 and city council candidates in its Sept. 12 issue.

Here are the candidates looking to be elected as council members, city treasurer or school board members, presented in the order they are expected to appear on the ballot:

CITY TREASURER CANDIDATES

Krystle Palmer — Appointed incumbent

krystle@palmer2020.com

(917) 574-7561

Darin B. Shea — Business owner/investor

darin.shea1@gmail.com

(501) 240-8258

Lindsey Francois — Product development engineer

lindsey.francois.burbank@gmail.com

(818) 722-3510

BUSD BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATES

Armond Aghakhanian — Incumbent

armondforschoolboard@gmail.com

(818) 853-2022

Steve Ferguson — Incumbent

stevenlferguson@gmail.com

(818) 415-9048

Emily Weisberg — Middle school teacher

emily@emilyforschools.com

(818) 446-6447

Roberta Grande Reynolds —

incumbent

robertareynolds4schoolboard@gmail.com

(818) 422-8166

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Linda Bessin — Retired claims analyst

campaign@bessin4burbank.com

(818) 253-4422

Konstantine Anthony — Disability services provider

konstantineanthony@gmail.com

(818) 253-4123

Tamala Takahashi — Nonprofit administrator/businesswoman

Takahashi2020@deaneandcompany.com

(916) 285-5733

Michael Lee Gogin — Actor/screenplay writer

MLGoginburbank@gmail.com

(714) 902-7202

Paul Herman — Business executive

paul@votepaulherman.com

(818) 748-3411

Nick Shultz — Deputy attorney general

nick@nickforburbank.com

(818) 806-9392

Sharis Manokian — Substitute teacher

sharismanokian4burbank@gmail.com

(818) 687-5052

Tim Murphy — Appointed council member/attorney

TMurfslaw@gmail.com

(818) 588-3462