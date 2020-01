High Point Academy recently held its annual Holiday Concert in the Pasadena Church of Christ. This year’s performance by grades 4-8 opened with instrumental classes followed by the choirs. The audience was treated to many holiday favorites from “Carol of the Bells” to “Hanukkah Holiday.” The junior high choir delighted the audience with “Christmas Time Is Here” and “The Christmas Song.” The show ended with a High Point original song, “In This Room.”