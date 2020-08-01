Hit-and-Run Severely Injures Girl, 13

The Glendale Police Department is eager for any possible leads as it investigates a hit-and-run incident last week that left a 13-year-old girl in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police are searching for a black 2019 or 2020 Lexus GX460 SUV with damage to the passenger-side headlight and right front bumper, a department spokesman said. Investigators did not have a description of the driver as of press deadline.

The vehicle struck the teenager at 3:12 p.m. Friday, July 24, in the 800 block of East Garfield Avenue, dragging her at least 30 feet before stopping and almost immediately fleeing east on Garfield toward Chevy Chase Drive, according to a police report. It remains unclear how the vehicle came to collide with the girl; that section of Garfield is an unusually long residential corridor with just one crosswalk in the half-mile between intersections.

It’s also unclear how fast the motorist was driving, but the vehicle collided with the girl with such force that it damaged the SUV. Investigators were able to determine the make and model of the vehicle based on damaged pieces of the SUV that were left at the scene. The girl was listed as severely injured and remained in critical condition this week, according to police.

The GPD urges anyone who may have seen that type of vehicle speeding through the area at that time to call the department.

“Maybe if someone in the neighborhood has a Ring camera, we can get some better information on the vehicle,” said Sgt. Christian Hauptmann, public information officer for the GPD.

Those with information should contact police at (818) 548-4911. To make an anonymous tip, call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, download the P3 Mobile App on a mobile device or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

