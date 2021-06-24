Hoover Seniors Celebrate Their Graduation

Approximately 350 Hoover High School students received their diplomas at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday, June 10. The event was held with adherence to COVID-19 protocols and safety measures.

Student speeches were presented by ASB President Maria Akhverdyan, Senior Class co-Presidents Monnet Nadimyan and Lucas Omori, and Ninel Azizian.

Hoover’s Principal Jennifer Earl delivered the welcome address. GUSD Superintendent Vivian Ekchian, Asst, Superintendent Kelly King, Board of Education members Armina Gharpetian and Shant Sahakian and Evette Vartanian Davis of the GCC Board of Trustees presented the class of 2021.

