Huntington Hospital Offers Ideas to Assist Healthcare Workers

As we learn more about COVID-19 and how we can protect ourselves, people around the world are hunkered down in their homes as social distancing measures are practiced to slow the spread of this pandemic. But for many healthcare providers and caregivers, staying home and self-isolating simply isn’t an option.

Doctors, nurses, staff and other medical professionals are working around the clock to treat those impacted by COVID-19 and prevent more from getting sick. These individuals are on the front lines of this pandemic and we thank them for their spirit, dedication, sacrifice and, most of all, their commitment to keeping our patients and community safe.

Today, we ask everyone to express gratitude to our healthcare heroes. To find out what you can do to help support those in the healthcare field, visit www.huntingtonhospital.org/helphuntington.