IN MEMORIAM – Lucy Anzalone

Lucy Anzalone, born in Velarde, New Mexico, on July 31, 1925, passed away on Feb. 18, 2017 in Burbank, California. She was the youngest of five children, and the only daughter born to Ruperta Miera and Pablo Martinez, descendants of early Spanish settlers. Lucy came to California to study nursing and graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing from Providence College in Oakland in 1949. At the outbreak of the Korean War, she enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego. She met her first husband at this time, Thomas Hayward, who passed away soon after, a casualty of the war. She gave birth to her first child, a daughter, as a widow.

After the war, she moved with her daughter to Los Angeles where she met her second husband, Leo Anzalone, a veteran of World War II who worked as a machinist in the aerospace industry. They settled in the city of Maywood, and over the years welcomed five more children into the fold, three daughters and two sons. Lucy also continued her career in nursing, working in many hospitals in the Southland, including Cedars Sinai and Little Company of Mary. When Leo passed away in 2007, Lucy, who was then retired, relocated to Burbank.

Lucy’s family wishes to remember her as a loving, strong, compassionate, and devoted mother and friend. She was a gifted and dedicated nurse, a marvelous gardener, a fearless ocean swimmer, a talented seamstress and quilter, a proud veteran with a deep love of country, a lifelong Catholic, and a truly giving soul. Her place of rest is the Garden of Commemoration at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

Related