In Remembrance of Melissa Kobe

It is with a heavy and broken heart that The Outlook shares the devastating news that our beloved photographer Melissa Kobe passed away Wednesday, June 16.

Melissa was part of our Outlook News Group family for a decade and had deep roots in our communities that we cover. She was more than an employee; she was a dear friend to all of us. Her exceptional talent and sparkling personality endeared her to all those she met. We join you in mourning this untimely, shocking loss to our family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her partner, Kevin, and the entire Kobe family during this most difficult time.

From the Publisher, Charlie Plowman