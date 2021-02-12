Janet Nott Edwards – Obituary

June 13, 1926 – Jan. 17, 2021

Janet, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully due to complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 17, 2021 in her senior living facility in Bradbury, California. Janet was 94 years old and lived a beautiful, blessed life.

Janet was born on June 13, 1926 in Pontiac, Michigan to Irma (nee Orschel) and Russell Alger Nott. Janet was born moments ahead of her twin sister, Janis, joining older sister, Jean, in the family. In school, Janet and Janis sat next to each other every day and dressed in identical outfits. Janet’s mother, Irma, contracted tuberculosis when Janet was young. In 1937, in an effort to improve her mother’s health, the family moved to the hot and dry climate of Phoenix, Arizona. There, Janet attended Osborn School and graduated in the North High class of 1944. Following high school, she waitressed to put herself through college at Michigan State. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business in 1950. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and a proud, life-long Michigan State Spartans fan.

Following college, Janet moved to Los Angeles seeking adventure and new opportunities. Janet found work as an accountant in the architectural firm of Albert C. Martin. In carrying out the task of handing out paychecks, Janet caught the eye of a young architect, John (Jack) P. Edwards. Jack asked her out on a date and the rest was history. They married in August of 1955 and moved to La Cañada in 1960 where they lived happily in the community for 54 years raising their three sons. Jack established his own architectural practice specializing in the design of music and film production facilities. Janet supported the business and served as the bookkeeper.

Jack and Janet were devoted members of La Cañada Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.

They made many dear friends at the church and were active in the Seafarers group. Among their friends was a group of five families who shared their lives together and called themselves the SEERS. For decades, Janet walked in the mornings with a group of friends who were self-named the “Jolly Joggers.” Janet served in the community in Special Children’s League, Assistance League and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed the beach, world-wide travel, puzzles, bridge, quilting, knitting, USC football and the Dodgers. She loved a good laugh, was kind, loyal, a good friend, practical, steady, supportive and loving. Her three boys, she was known to say, were her proudest achievements.

Janet is predeceased by her husband, Jack, twin sister, Janis Williams and sister, Jean Hopwood. She is survived by her son, Craig (Jane) Edwards and their children Evan (Jessica) Edwards, Megan Edwards and Anna (Hunter) Britt, her son Garth (Maureen) Edwards and their children Audrey and Rebecca Edwards, and her son Bruce (Kelley) Edwards and their children Angelina and Emerson Edwards.

The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe to gather.