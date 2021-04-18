Jean Clovis Verville | Obituary

Jean Clovis Verville

Jean Clovis Verville: His life was well lived and he was well loved! The Lord called him home in a peaceful manner at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in his 90th year.

This kind, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and immensely missed by his wife and best friend of 68 years Jacqueline (Gaudette), his daughter Lynn Miller, son-in-law Stewart Miller, daughter Lisa Coad, and son-in-law Hal Coad.

Family was everything to Jean. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to our close-knit family.

He was a very proud and loving grandfather to Scott Miller, Brittany Miller (wife of Scott), Meagan Miller, Nicholas Coad, and Haley Coad. He cherished every moment he was able to spend with these grandchildren and was always a great supporter. He was the first one to brag about their many accomplishments. Jean held on to meet his first great grandchild and loved spending time with 4-month-old Madison Miller (daughter to Scott and Brittany).

Born in Montreal, Canada and immigrating to the United States in 1957, Jean spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful and loving man. He was a talented electrician for over 50 years and was always willing to give a hand to anyone who needed help. He enjoyed retirement with his wife Jacqueline and travel all over the U.S. with best friends Ron and Pat Dyrness.

He had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with his Catholic faith to his dying breath.

He was predeceased by his parents Deus and Florida, as well as his 12 brothers and sisters.

He will also be greatly missed by his many Canadian family who often traveled to Burbank to stay at Villa Verville and get the $1.00 tour of Los Angeles led by their favored Uncle Jean.

The family would like to thank all the health care professionals from Valley Hospice and his amazing care givers Dee Dee and Mae for their great care in the last couple of months of his life and are sincerely grateful for those who comforted and cared for him in his last days.

Jean will be forever remembered for his sweet smile, beautiful blue eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, great sense of humor, infectious laugh, and unconditional love.

Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort knowing that he is in heaven watching over us.

All are welcome for a celebration of life mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 3801 Scott Road, Burbank, California 91504 on Friday, June 4th at 3 pm.