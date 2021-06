John Burroughs Class of 2021 Celebrates

Photos by Erin Rodick

Burbank Leader

John Burroughs High School had 605 seniors graduate at Memorial Field on May 27.

ASB President Nadaly Jones welcomed her fellow JBHS seniors as well as those in attendance. Briana Contreras and Patrycja Maciak presented the valedictorian address, while Nicholas Walker gave the salutatorian presentation. Burbank Unified Superintendent Matt Hill, Burroughs Principal Deborah Madrigal and BUSD Board of Education President Steve Frinter played formal roles in recognizing the graduates.

Senior Class President Alyssa Valenzuela and Vice President Dainava Petrulis did the “roll call” prior to the JBHS Instrumental Music Association performing the school’s Alma Mater.