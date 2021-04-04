Jorge Adrian Garcia-Gonzalez, 36 | Obituary

Jorge Adrian Garcia-Gonzalez, 36, of Burbank, California, died unexpectedly on March 28, 2021.

Jorge was born July 1, 1984, in Michoacán, Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and son Jaxon (2 years old), his mother Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, sisters Candy, Jackie and brother Josh.

Jorge enjoyed playing soccer, tennis, and basketball with friends. His favorite thing to do was spending time with family, watching action movies, going on walks, listening to 2000’s Hip Hop, and enjoying his life.

Jorge was working as a school age counselor at the Burbank YMCA helping children with their distance learning. Before working at the Y, he worked many years at Coral Café as a bus boy and their first male server.

He was a people pleaser and always had a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

