Joy Wilson – Obituary

Aug. 3, 1933 – March 30, 2020

Joy Wilson, of La Cañada Flintridge, passed away on Monday, March 30, at the age of 86.

Joy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 1933. She was the eldest of four children born to Fred and Eva Pfiester. She grew up in Cincinnati and attended Withrow High School before entering the University of Cincinnati. She was an active member of many organizations while at the university and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She served as vice president of her senior class and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Bachelor of Arts.

Joy met her husband, Joe, at the University of Cincinnati. They were married for 63 years. The couple first moved to Indiana and then to La Cañada Flintridge in 1964, where they raised their three daughters Julie, Jenny and Jill. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Joy’s passion and delight.

Joy was actively involved in the La Cañada Newcomer’s Club, Girl Scouts and the Assistance League, where she was president 1985-1986. She volunteered at the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital for a number of years and was a co-founder of the La Cañada Historical Society. In 1984 she founded “Homestay Adventure International (HAI),” an organization that brought students from Japan to local communities for homestays with families during the summer.

Joy is survived by her husband, Joe, three daughters, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many loving relatives and close friends.

There will be a memorial service for Joy at the La Cañada Presbyterian Church, which will be scheduled at a later date.