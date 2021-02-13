Joyce L.Ricciuti – Obituary

Joyce L. Ricciuti, a longtime resident of Burbank, California and later moving to Reno, Nevada, passed away Dec. 13, 2020 after a short battle with colon cancer. She was born 3/28/1934 in Rhode Island, later married and then moved to Burbank in 1956. Joyce was a very energetic and caring mother and loved spending time with friends and family. She was a longtime parish member of St. Francis Xavier and was also employed there for 25 years. She was a tireless volunteer for the school’s activities and received numerous awards along the way.

Family was her priority and she brought so much love to those around her. A devoted Laker fan, she also enjoyed many other sports activities including participating in 3 bowling leagues which she continued to do so up to the last 6 months prior to her passing. Joyce is survived by her 3 sons Mike, Steve and Todd, daughter-in-law Sharon, former spouse Costantino as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A loving, caring and generous mother, she will be missed dearly by her family and friends and is now in Heaven with those who have passed before her.

