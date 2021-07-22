June Bloom Supports Music and the Arts

Photos by Erin Rodick / Outlook Valley Sun

Pasadena Showcase President Barbara Damerel, Benefit Chair Susie Aguirre

and Event Chair Marybeth Rehman-Dittu

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts hosted June Bloom, a garden party fundraiser, which was located on the property of three La Cañada Flintridge estates.

The event offered attendees a day of shopping, live music, floral demonstrations, food and wine and docent-led garden tours — all of which were available at each of the three homes.

“Due to Covid we were not able to host our traditional showcase house event,” Benefit Chair Susie Aguirre said. “We got creative and crafted what we hope is a wonderful outdoor garden party allowing the exploration of three beautiful estates. Pasadena Showcase for the Arts is grateful to the three homeowners for their endless generosity.”

The garden party tickets sold out with every ticket sale going towards supporting music and the arts within the local community.

“Music and the arts are so important and will help reunite and strengthen communities after such a tough year,” Aguirre said.