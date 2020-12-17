Kathleen Lee O’Neill – Obituary

Kathleen Lee O’Neill, much loved sister of Taryn O’Neill Petterson, James O’Neill III, and aunt of Riley Petterson, died peacefully at home November 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents J. Norman O’Neill Jr. and Rebecca Lee O’Neill. She attended San Marino schools and graduated Class of 2002.

Katie was full of love, which she shared with everyone she met. She had a unique sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She loved to tease, especially godmother and best friend Tina Johansing. Katie left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, Katie’s family asks that a donation be made to the Nephrology Department of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

