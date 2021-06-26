Kathryn Elizabeth Mingin | Obituary

Kathryn Elizabeth Mingin

Kathryn (Kay) Elizabeth Mingin, 86, of Burbank, passed away on May 5, 2021. She was born to the late James and Leah Keefe on May 5, 1935, in Peoria, IL. Kay graduated from Academy of Our Lady High School in 1953.

She married the late Anthony “Tony” Mingin in 1956.

Beloved by her 8 children and entire family, Kay was passionate about the arts, especially literature, ballet and Broadway musicals. In addition, she was a well-respected staff member at St. Joseph Medical Center for over forty years.

Kay is survived by her brother Jim Keefe and her children: Moira Repola, Jim Mingin, Audrey McVay, Mark Mingin, Mary Mingin, Theresa Huston and Michael Mingin. Her six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive her. Her sister Mary “Mibsie” Frazier, her son Greg Mingin and two grandchildren predeceased her.

Arrangements are being made by Valley Funeral Home to be announced at a later date. The family is requesting that donations be made to Providence Saint Joseph Foundation at https://supportsaintjoseph.org/.