Kidspace Launches $50,000 Matching Gift Campaign

Kidspace Children’s Museum, like many other local nonprofits, is temporarily closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

“Our goal is to keep the staff together and continue being a community resource,” said Board President and interim CEO Mike Bryant. “We had to make the difficult decision to furlough our part-time employees, those who work on the museum floor. Our full-time employees, with the exception of our maintenance and animal care teams, are working remotely and finding new ways to engage our members and community during this closure. We have cut all unnecessary expenses and are hoping we won’t have to reduce salaries.”

In an effort to fulfill Kidspace’s mission to “nurture the potential of all children through kid-driven experiences, inspiring them to become joyful, active learners, the museum has shifted to a digital format, offering ‘Kidspace-At-Home: Virtual Learning & Play Resources’ on its website and social media channels,” according to a Kidspace spokesperson. Kidspace-At-Home provides open-ended, play-based learning opportunities, including programs and activities that encourage curiosity, imagination and exploration for the whole family.

“The Kidspace team is resilient, and I could not be more proud of them,” Bryant said. “They are determined to do what they do best – identify ways to make quality experiences available for families.”

During these unprecedented times, without operational revenue, Kidspace is facing significant financial challenges. General admission, memberships, group visits, camps and site rentals generate nearly 80% of the budget. Now more than ever, the museum will rely on fundraising. In response to this immediate need, the board of directors and several major donors have stepped forward with a $50,000 matching gift campaign.

“We are calling on the community to participate,” said Chief Development Officer Christine Franke. “We encourage everyone to make a donation, of any amount, to help match this $50,000 as quickly as possible. The museum will continue to engage and support families in creative and meaningful ways as we navigate this situation together. When we emerge from this period of physical distancing, our kids and grandkids are going to need to return to a safe, familiar place. We need to keep Kidspace strong so we will be ready to re-open when the time is right.”

To make a donation towards Kidspace’s $50,000 matching gift campaign, visit kidspacemuseum.org/donate or call (626) 243-4511. To access new Kidspace-At-Home programming, which is released weekly, visit kidspacemuseum.org.