Knight Insurance Opens New Office

Knight Insurance recently hosted an open house at their new offices at 1327 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Before this new location, they had served their clients for nearly 100 years out of an office in Glendale. Their new location is in the space formerly occupied by LCF City Hall. A complete redesign of the interior space and a new look for the exterior were done before the move. The interior boasts two conference rooms, the larger of which can be used for education seminars to keep clients up-to-date on the latest state and local rules and regulations.