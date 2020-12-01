Konstantine, Schultz Win Council Seats

Nearly a month after Election Day, the final ballot results from Los Angeles County are in: Konstantine Anthony and Nick Schultz are expected to join the Burbank City Council in December.

Anthony soared into first place early in the ballot count process, with 17,529 votes as of Monday, Nov. 30 — when the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk certified the results. Schultz maintained a consistent lead for the second open council seat, with 13,105 voters having cast a ballot for him. The pair will be sworn in to the City Council at a reorganization meeting on Dec. 14.

They will replace current council members Tim Murphy, whose 10,245 votes earned him fifth place in the election, and Emily Gabel-Luddy, who did not seek re-election.

The City Council is expected to certify the local election results during its next meeting on Dec. 8. Though Election Day was on Nov. 3, the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office had 30 days to complete and certify results, which this year included more than 3.4 million ballots that were mailed or deposited in a drop box.

Measure RC, a controversial rent regulation initiative that Anthony co-authored, was soundly turned down by voters, with 31,697, or 63.79%, saying “No” to the measure. Anthony has stated that, when he join the council, he plans to address the concerns residents had with Measure RC.

Three seats were also open for the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education, with newcomer Emily Weisberg quickly becoming the frontrunner and ending up with 32,442 votes as of Friday. Current board members Armond Aghakhanian and Steve Ferguson also successfully kept their seats, while Roberta Reynolds will be concluding her term this year.

Krystle Palmer will retain her position as city treasurer, winning 24,434 ballots.

Updated Nov. 30, 2020: An earlier version of this article stated that Konstantine Anthony planned to bring an initiative similar to Measure RC to the City Council. He later clarified that he plans only to address concerns raised about Measure RC, not put forth another measure.