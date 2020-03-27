L.A. County Announces Three New Deaths Related to Coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed three new deaths and 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All three individuals that died were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions.

One individual resided in Gardena, one in Wilmington and the other case is still under investigation. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours there have been 266 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 799 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 13 deaths. Upon completion of investigations, two cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents and one death has been reclassified as a suspect case and is pending evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control. As of today, 160 positive cases (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and health-care professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practices good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“Our hearts go out to each and every family affected by the unfortunate deaths and serious illness associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Public Health director. “Please help us reduce the number of people with serious illness by doing your part. Social distancing is hard — so take advantage of some of the activities offered by our county departments like virtual workouts, e-books and virtual story hours for kids through the library, virtual museum tours by Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and services from the Department of Mental Health for those who may being feeling stressed, depressed or anxious during this difficult time.”

Today, new Health Officer Orders are being issued to ensure that individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and those who are told by a clinician they are presumed to be positive for COVID-19, are required to self-isolate for a period of seven days and three days of being symptom free.

Additionally, those who have been in close contact with someone who is positive or presumed positive must quarantine themselves for 14 days from their last exposure to that person.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds L.A. County residents to do their part and adhere to the order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

