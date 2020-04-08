La Cañada Presbyterian Celebrates Easter and Holy Week Online

In the midst of change, La Cañada Presbyterian Church will be celebrating online the unchanging good news of Easter and Christ’s resurrection. Senior Pastor Jeff Hoffmeyer affirms, “Holy Week is holy because of what God did then, and because of what God is doing now. The coronavirus has stopped us from being together in the church building, but it cannot stop us from journeying with Christ this week, or from celebrating resurrection on Sunday!”

On Easter Sunday, a new series will start at LCPC: #SignsOfHope.

“There is no greater sign of hope than God’s raising of Jesus from the dead,” Hoffmeyer said. “Now more than ever, we trust that God is making all things new, and that God is at work in our weary and hurting world. We are looking for signs of hope in our community and invite you to join us.”

Online Easter services will be 9 a.m. (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. (contemporary). Anyone is invited to participate.

Holy Week services will include online Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services, both at 7 p.m. The Maundy Thursday service will be contemporary and will invite participants to take communion at home with their own elements for bread and wine. The Good Friday service will be a traditional service focused on the seven last words of Christ.

“Participants are encouraged to be creative in re-creating the tradition of ‘Tenebrae’ [in which the service gets increasingly darker] by using their own seven candles or lights at home,” an LCPC spokesperson said.

Visit lacanadapc.org for all services and for more information.