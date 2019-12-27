La Salle ‘Adopts’ Children for Toy Drive Party

La Salle College Preparatory’s annual Adopt-a-Family celebration welcomed about 200 guests — the biggest group in five to six years — to its campus for a recent Christmas celebration. Coordinator of service Julia Frisina and her service team organized the games and activities, which included arts and crafts, face-painting, dance performances, a full lunch buffet and a visit from Santa. The Student Life team and about 70 student volunteers and performers welcomed families and children from various military families, Hillsides, the Salvation Army and Options for Learning. The annual Adopt-a-Family event is preceded by a toy and gift drive contributed to by the La Salle community.