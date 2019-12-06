La Salle College Preparatory Hosts Luncheon, Boutique

The annual La Salle Holiday Boutique and Luncheon took place recently at the Altadena Town & Country Club. The event is hosted by the Mothers of Alumni Council and featured a holiday market of food, handmade jewelry, accessories and knickknacks suitable for gifts for loved ones. During the luncheon, MAC organizer Lisa Urbina spoke alongside La Salle interim President Patrick Bonacci and recognized student and San Miguel scholar Andrea Flores. Regents and additional administration attended the boutique and luncheon to support the association. While the luncheon hosted about 100 guests, the boutique welcomed close to 200 individuals throughout the duration of the event.