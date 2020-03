More than 40 guests recently gathered at the home of Hope and Dino Clarizio for the 2020 “Gifts From the Heart.” The event was a part of La Salle College Preparatory’s annual Crystal Ball gala Gift Gathering Parties. The gala provides scholarships for need-based students for a full high school experience, including tuition, books and extracurriculars. The featured guest was Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Jackie Slater of the Rams.