Las Madrinas Debutantes

Las Madrinas honored 26 families and their daughters for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Las Madrinas Ball held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel during the holiday season. More than 800 guests from the Greater Los Angeles area and beyond gathered to celebrate with the members of Las Madrinas.

Las Madrinas President Katie Hult welcomed the families and guests in attendance and thanked everyone for joining her group in its support of research and treatment programs at CHLA. She spoke of the group’s current project, the Las Madrinas Endowment for the Chief of Neurology Chair and the Neurological Institute Epilepsy Program, and thanked CHLA President and CEO Paul Viviano and Dr. Mark Krieger, director of the Neurological Institute and chief of neurosurgery, for their leadership.

Other local residents who participated include Debutante Committee chair Chantal Bennett, assistant chair Allison Dietrick and committee members Lisa Dick, Tricia Fink, Christina Hoffman, Maggie Sabbag and Alison Thompson. Local Ball Committee members include Liz Algermissen, Nancy Annick, Susie Baggott, Emily Hancock, Courtney Hotchkis, Alison Knoll, Sheridan Link, Melina Montoya and Carrie Walker.

Wayne Brandt announced the debutantes, while David Balfour served as director of presentation. Both men are local residents and husbands of Las Madrinas members. Flowers by Drew Domenghini designed the elegant florals and decor. The Wayne Foster Orchestra accompanied the presentation of the debutantes and played the traditional father-daughter waltz as the party moved from presentation to celebration.

Las Madrinas was established in 1933 as CHLA’s first affiliate group. Since 1939, Las Madrinas has honored families that have demonstrated a commitment to the civic, cultural and philanthropic life of Southern California by presenting their daughters at the Las Madrinas Ball. Donations made in honor of the young women, together with the annual support of Las Madrinas members and friends, have enabled the group to contribute more than $25 million to 10 major research endowment and capital projects since 1988. This year, Las Madrinas is continuing its $5 million commitment to current endowment project.

CHLA is regarded as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report honor roll of children’s hospitals.