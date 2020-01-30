LCE 3rd-Graders Mark the Lunar New Year

Third-graders in Deborah Pruden’s class at La Cañada Elementary School welcomed the Year of the Rat with a bit of a twist, learning about the beautiful koi fish. They learned that they come in a variety of colors and that “koi” is a Japanese word. Because they have the ability to climb rushing streams and are determined fighters, koi represent tenacity. The students also learned koi symbolize good fortune and luck. The students used crayons to draw koi and employed water colors to paint them and the water.