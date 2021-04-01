LCF Residents Rally Against Anti-Asian Discrimination

Posted on April 1, 2021April 8, 2021 by Outlook NewspapersLCF Residents Rally Against Anti-Asian Discrimination Outlook photoTaking a stand against a recent surge in xenophobia, hate and violent acts against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, about 100 local parents and children walked in solidarity last Friday. The group, holding signs reading “Love Not Hate” and “Hate Is the Virus,” hoped to promote awareness and show support for the nationwide “Asian American Day of Action.” Demonstrators walked around Memorial Park and then marched to the intersection of Angeles Crest Highway and Foothill Boulevard. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related