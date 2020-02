The La Cañada High School 7/8 band and orchestra held its “dinner show” at La Cañada Presbyterian Church. Director James Myers, an LCHS alum, worked with show emcee Adam Kline as the 7/8 band, orchestra and the combined symphonic orchestra participated in the concert. The program began with “The Bringer of Joy” from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst and concluded with “Pictures From an Exhibition” by Modeste Moussorgsky.