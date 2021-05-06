LCHS Among Best in U.S. News Annual Rankings

The U.S. News and World Report published its annual best high schools rankings last week and La Cañada High School made the grade with an exemplary scorecard of 98.74, placing it 10th out of 659 qualifying schools in Los Angeles and 27th out of 2,598 in the state.

Superintendent Wendy Sinnette was “thrilled” to congratulate LCHS for its “exceptional performance” and credited the students, LCUSD employees and families for the honor of being recognized by a high profile publication, which ranked La Cañada No. 225 in the nation out of 17,857 schools.

“LCUSD always looks to research-based indicators to assess our performance, and we recognize that this is just one measure, but we are proud of our high school’s achievement here and wish to recognize the performances of our students, teachers, staff and administration,” Sinnette said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our families for their support, which continually allows all of our schools to thrive.”

The local high school earned a college readiness index of 72.4 out of 100 and students were well above the state average in subject proficiency with a score of 81 in math and 89 in reading. The state average for proficiency in math and reading is 30 and 50, respectively.

In the U.S. News’ overall student performance, LCHS was in the 98.8 percentile in state-required tests and 98.4 percentile on college-level exams such as advanced placement (AP) tests. The school also boasts a 100% graduation rate.

“It’s a wonderful place to teach because your students are interested in learning,” LCHS Principal Jim Cartnal told the Outlook Valley Sun. “Our students recognize that their studies matter because it’s paving the way for chances to continue beyond La Cañada.

“I think it’s the community partnership with families valuing education, bright students that are hardworking and gifted staff who care about the wellbeing and academic development of our students.”

Other surrounding school districts also fared well in the rankings. San Marino High School, which is always neck and neck with LCHS in local and state accolades, earned a 98.1 on its scorecard and ranked No. 17 in Los Angeles, No. 46 in California and No. 339 in the nation.

South Pasadena High School received a scorecard of 97.57 and was 25th in the L.A. metro area, 58th in the state and 434th in the national rankings.

Neighboring high school Crescenta Valley was the second highest-rated in the Glendale Unified School District with an overall score of 93.86. CVHS was No. 74 in L.A., No. 163 in the state and No. 1,097 in the nation.

