LCHS Choirs Stretch Musical Chops at Concert

La Cañada High School choral music department presented a Holiday Concert filled with a wide variety of holiday music, from the humorous to the divine, such as “The Chipmunk Song,” “O Magnum Mysterium” and “Silent Night.” Even a tap dance segment was included, featuring Noah Massabki. Performing groups included chamber singers, concert choir, vocal ensemble, men’s and women’s ensembles, and the new 7/8 honor choir. Musical accompaniments provided by students also included special guest Marion Kuszyk, a member of the L.A. Philharmonic, and pianist Jenna Atias. Conductor Jeff Brookey directed the performance at the First United Methodist Church of Pasadena.