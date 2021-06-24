LCPC Parent Education Classes To Begin In-Person This Fall

La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Program teachers and staff include

(front row, from left) Paige Thatcher, Jan Roberts, Tracy Tobias, Betty Bredemann, Cathy Steward, Cristina Kelly, Adri Law, Stephanie Ginn, Paula Giboney and Charlotte Miller. Back row: Lynne Graves, Stephanie Ferguson, Monika Skeehan, Katy Riddell, Daniela Kim, Anne Bierling, Vicki Rekedal, Jana Van Dyck, Katrina Harbors, Sloan Walsh and Amanda Baughman.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education program will begin the week of Sept, 14.

They will offer 15 daytime classes for parents and grandparents of children (0-18 years old) and a growing slate of Parent Express evening classes.

“Parent Ed is excited to return in-person this fall with all your favorite classes alongside a new addition,” a spokesperson said. “Each class is taught by reputable and caring staff member who has countless years of teaching experience, decades of parenting experience and a deep love for God.”

Daytime classes meet weekly September through May with “discussion only” options for working parents.

Parent-and-child classes, designed for parents of newborns through age 5, provide opportunities for caregivers to bond with children during play, art, and song time as well as connect with other parents during educational discussion time. These classes include the Babies Class, Spring Infants (second semester only), Non-Separating Toddlers, Parents of Twos, Parents of Preschoolers (ages 3-5) and the Family Class.

Parents or grandparents with school-aged children attend Parent-Only classes to discuss the challenges and solutions that accompany raising children. These classes include Parents of Elementary Kids, Parents of Tweens, Parents of High Schoolers, Parenting through Learning Differences, GRAND-Parenting, and our brand-new class Mindful Parenting.

Taught by instructor Sloan Walsh, Mindful Parenting is an online-only class for parents of children in kindergarten through 8th grades that will teach intentional parenting strategies in managing behavior, building emotional intelligence and dealing with peer and family relationships in a spiritually rich environment.

Other new specialized classes include GRAND-Parenting and Parenting through Learning Differences, formerly called Parenting your Exceptional Child. The GRAND-Parenting class, taught by Jan Roberts, gives insight into effective grandparenting. The class is open to grandparents with any age grandchildren. Parenting Through Learning Differences, taught by Vicki Rekedal, is geared toward parents who need encouragement, support, education and resources for raising a child (grades K-12) with ADD/ADHD, ASD, learning disabilities, dyslexia, weak processing skills, anxiety challenges and/or twice exceptional.

Registration is open until classes fill to capacity.

“Classes fill up fast, so don’t wait to register,” a Parent Ed representative said.

Visit lacanadapc.org/parented for class listings, staff bios and online registration. Scholarships and payment plans are available online.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd. in LCF.