LCPC Parent Education Raises More Than $72,000 For FosterAll

By Amanda Baughman

La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Gala, held earlier this year, helped raise $72,000 for LCPC ministry partner FosterAll. The event celebrated the Parent Education program, showing gratitude for its team and supporters, as well as highlighting L.A.’s foster care crisis. The event’s total fundraising haul for both Parent Ed and FosterAll combined was more than $150,000.

“Last December, the Parent Education team started praying the powerful verse from Malachi 3:10 asking God to ‘open the floodgates’ for the 2020 gala: ‘Loving Mercy, Restoring Lives,’” according to an event spokesperson. “Those prayers were heard, and the gala was a miraculous success. Because of the generosity of the attendees, Parent Education was able to help raise more than $72,000 for FosterAll (formerly known as Child S.H.A.R.E.). The mission of FosterAll is to recruit prospective foster parents from faith communities and provide ongoing support to these heroic families, so they can provide safe and loving homes for the thousands of children who have been abused and neglected. They guide parents through successful foster/adopt journeys and create a community of support not only for the children but for the whole family as well.”

Said FosterAll Executive Director Lou Moore: “Thank you, and especially to Anne for her compassion for children and guiding wisdom for parents, both of which resonate with FosterAll’s values. We are humbled to have been chosen as the charity for Parent Ed’s gala.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about FosterAll can visit the organization’s website at fosterall.org. Foster children and their families have been especially at risk during the pandemic. Donations can still be made to FosterAll by sending checks to FosterAll, 1544 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, 91201.

Donors may also contribute to LCPC Parent Education by sending checks to LCPC Parent Ed, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, 91011. Donations can be made to the general fund, the Cathy and Christopher Erskine Compassion Memorial, or the Founders Scholarship Fund created in honor of Parent Ed’s founders: Anne Latte Krach, Claudia Zentmyer and Gail Hanson.

“As LCPC Parent Education looks forward to its 42nd year, we embrace new challenges but prepare for another year of learning and growing together,” a spokesperson said.

Registration is now open for fall classes for parents of children ages 0-18. Anyone registering by Aug. 1 will receive a $75 early bird discount. Register soon to guarantee a spot as class sizes may be smaller to accommodate physical distancing guidelines. Best practices will be implemented per COVID-19 mandates. For further information about classes, instructors and schedule, visit lacanadapc.org/parented. Scholarships and payment plans are available online.