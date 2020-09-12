League of Women Voters, Council PTA to Host School Board Candidates

The League of Women Voters of Glendale/Burbank Unit and Burbank Council Parent Teacher Association will host a candidate forum for the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education race.

The forum will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 2:45-3:55 p.m. The event is free and open to all. The forum will be broadcast live on the Burbank Television Channel and the Burbank Channel on YouTube and will be replayed until the election on Nov. 3.

The public is encouraged to submit questions for the candidates. To submit your question(s), visit Burbank Council PTA’s dedicated web page: burbankcouncilpta.org/candidate-forum. Due to time constraints and the number of candidates, not all questions will be asked. Questions should be on the issues and applicable to all candidates. No personal attacks or biased questions will be accepted.

The candidates (in ballot order) are:

• Armond Aghakhanian, incumbent

• Steve Ferguson, incumbent

• Emily Weisberg, middle school teacher

• Roberta Reynolds, incumbent

Burbank Council PTA President Wendi Harvel said, “The Board of Education makes decisions that affect all of our students, and they are our elected representatives. Our community has a voice when it comes to educating our children. Our voice is our vote. Both LWV-G/B and BCPTA believe that offering opportunities for community members to learn more about their candidates both empowers voters and encourages voters to show up at the polls.”

To learn more about the League of Women Voters-Glendale Burbank, visit my.lwv.org/california/los-angeles.

For information about the Burbank Council PTA, visit burbankcouncilpta.org.

