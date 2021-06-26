Leeray Jean Eldridge | Obituary

Lon and Leeray

Leeray Jean Eldridge, of Montrose, California passed away June 4, 2021 after battling with cancer. Leeray was born November 23, 1954 in Burbank, California. She is survived by her brothers Elliott Maehl of Arizona, Russ Maehl of Australia, sisters Sandra Sleigh and Lisa McKeown of California and many nieces and nephews. Leeray has two children, daughter Jamilee Heady, and son Daniel Keagy. Leeray has 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, all residing in Oregon. Preceded in death are her granddaughter Katie Keagy of Oregon and her mom Muriel Herrick of Glendale, California.

Leeray resided in Oregon with her children, Jamilee Heady, and Daniel Keagy, for a number of years before returning to Montrose, California, where she maintained residence until her passing. She worked as a waitress and bartender in Montrose, and her final position was at Interstate Construction company where she retired to tend to her ailing husband Lonnie Eldridge who passed away July 2020.

Leeray was a unique personality, she fought hard for her loved ones, which were many. Leeray enjoyed her community and didn’t have the desire to travel the world; Leeray just enjoyed living and loving life, with her family, friends, and her beloved animals. Leeray, we love and miss you.