Library Returns to Full Hours Next Week

After 14 months of service disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burbank Public Library will be restoring full hours of service on Sunday.

Capacity will be limited to 80 patrons at the central and Buena Vista branches, and to 12 at the Northwest branch, whose hours of service will also be increased. The Northwest Library will now be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which along with hours at the Buena Vista Library from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays gives the community a full day of service on Sundays.

Additionally, the Northwest Library will now be open on Tuesday nights until 8 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be back in a position where we can restore full evening and weekend hours at our libraries,” Elizabeth Goldman, director of library services, said in a news release. “We thank our users and staff for rolling with all the changes through the past year.”

Goldman said at a Board of Library Trustees meeting this week that capacity limits could be higher at the central and Buena Vista branches, but it would be more difficult to have physical distancing with more than 80 people at those locations.

Other health and safety requirements are still in place, including mask wearing, physical distancing and increased cleaning. Remote services, such as curbside pickup, eBooks, outdoor Wi-Fi and online programming, are still offered, though Goldman said that demand for curbside pickup is falling.

Because of this, she explained, the local libraries might limit the hours the service is available. Whether it will remain a permanent fixture has yet to be determined.

The library also recently became the first city department to process an Americans with Disabilities Act accommodation request from someone who asked to be allowed not to wear a mask, Goldman said.

Though the tentative date for California’s full economic reopening is June 15, Goldman explained the library is planning to have some outdoor programming this summer — particularly for some children’s programs — with larger events likely remaining online.

But if the reopening does occur, Goldman suspects that some requirements — such as capacity limits — will be lifted.

“I guess the theme of the meeting is [that] things are sort of getting back to normal, which is great,” Goldman told trustees.

The new hours at the Burbank libraries are as follows:

Burbank Central Library,

110 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

• Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buena Vista Library,

300 N. Buena Vista St.

• Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

• Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Library,

3323 W. Victory Blvd.

• Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Monday, 12-6 p.m.

• Tuesday, 12-8 p.m.

• Wednesday-Thursday, 12-6 p.m.

More information about all library services can be found online at burbanklibrary.org.