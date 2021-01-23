Local Union to Honor Animation Industry Workers

Photo courtesy the Animation Guild

Animation industry workers who died last year and will be honored on Saturday, Jan. 30, include (from left) Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, creators of the original “Scooby-Doo” show, pictured here with Spike Brandt, Tony Cervone and another notable professional.

The Animation Guild and ASIFA-Hollywood, two Burbank-based animation industry organizations, will hold a virtual event next week remembering those in the industry who died last year.

The “Afternoon of Remembrance” will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, from noon-5 p.m. A Hollywood tradition for over a quarter of a century, AOR pays tribute to all who created animation, from top industry leaders to the rank-and-file artists. The nondenominational service will honor, among others, Mickey Mouse comic-strip artist Roman Arambula, creators and collaborators Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, Disney animator Ann Sullivan and Emmy-winning animation writer David Wise.

Tom Sito, president-emeritus of the Animation Guild, a labor union also known as Local 839 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, describes the event as a moment to “remember, laugh, cry and share stories as we say goodbye to all our friends who left us in 2020.”

The event is open to the public. Those interested in attending can register at tiny.cc/TAGAOR.