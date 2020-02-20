Luminaires Give Lots of ‘Love’ at Annual Gala

The Luminaires Founder Chapter, a support group of Doheny Eye Institute, held its 45th Annual Benefit on Valentine’s Day — with a timely theme of “Love, Love, Love!” — at the Langham Huntington Hotel. The gala “raised significant support to assist Doheny in its continuing mission to restore, preserve and improve human eyesight through exceptional vision research and through a full range of ophthalmic services performed by internationally recognized experts,” according to an event spokeswoman.

More than 300 guests enjoyed the musical celebration honoring Alyce de Roulet Williamson, a 40-year member of the Luminaires who was presented with the prestigious Vision Award in recognition of her extraordinary support and contributions to the greater Los Angeles community, and especially to Doheny Eye Institute.

The event featured boutique shopping, drawings for opportunity prize baskets, and star-studded musical entertainment highlighted by a performance of love songs by Davis Gaines, the longest-running Phantom of the “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway and in Los Angeles. A musical finale was performed by sopranos Michele Patzakis and Jacquelynne Fontaine.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented an official proclamation naming Valentine’s Day “Alyce de Roulet Wiliamson Day.”