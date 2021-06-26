Man With Knife Evades Police

A man who allegedly threw a knife at a local resident managed to escape police officers this week, despite a search involving helicopters and K9 units.

Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said the resident told officers that he saw a man walking near parked vehicles in the 2000 block of West Olive Avenue at about 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim noticed the man, whom he didn’t recognize, looking into a number of vehicles.

The victim told officers he followed the man, believing he was trying to break into cars. As he followed, the resident saw the man holding a large knife, which he threw towards the victim, but missed.

Burbank Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of North Lincoln Street at about 5:46 a.m., with dispatch saying that a man had displayed a knife at someone in a threatening manner.

Responding officers located a man who matched the description of the suspect, but he ran when officers attempted to contact him, according to Brimway. Since the crime was violent in nature, he said, police established a perimeter in the area and called in air support and K9 units to aid the search.

Though officers conducted an “exhaustive search,” the suspect was not found; however, the knife was later recovered by officers, Brimway said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as of this week.

The BPD asks community members to report all suspicious activity at 818-238-3000.