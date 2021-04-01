Mary Ashe Papac | Obituary

4/12/1960-01/13/2021

Mary Ashe Papac, a loving wife and a devoted mother, was born April 12, 1960, to her parents Richard Gavin and Alice Dorgan in Chicago, Illinois. Mary passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021, after her courageous battle with lung cancer.

She is one of four siblings, including her brothers Richard Gavin, Daniel Gavin, and her sister Cheryl Gavin. Mary leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. In addition to her siblings, Mary is survived by her loving husband Michael Andrew Papac and her twin daughters Claire Marie and Catherine Paris Papac.

Mary had a fulfilling life moving to many states throughout her childhood, finally making her home La Cañada Flintridge. In her college years, she attended Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, where she achieved a bachelor’s degree in Film and Television in 1984. Mary later moved on the work at KTLA5, then Stembridge Prop House, and finally created her own prop business in the motion picture industry: Rubber Props.

Mary was a loving and dedicated mother to her two joys of the world: Paris and Claire. She loved taking care of her children and showing them the beauty of the outdoors. Mary, along with her daughters, enjoyed riding and spending time at the barn with their beloved horse Ransom. Mary’s favorite pastimes were walking in the arroyo with her dog and reading adventure and mystery novels in her free time.

She will always be remembered for her spirit, affectionate nature, and quick wit. Mary was always considerate of others and welcomed friendships – new and old. Everyone who met her was touched by her outgoing and generous nature. Mary Ashe Papac will be missed dearly by her family and friends.