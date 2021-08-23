Mary Doris “Dorie” Beaumont | OBITUARY

Mary Doris “Dorie” Beaumont

Longtime Burbank resident, Dorie Beaumont, passed away peacefully three weeks shy of her 100th birthday at home in Fullerton, California, where she lived the last seven years to be near her guardians.

Dorie was predeceased by her parents, George and Alice, sister Jean, and brother Bill. She has no known survivors, except for her “kids,” Bill (Kay) and Dave (Connie) Haskell and their sister, Ginger Bord, who were her pastor’s children that she babysat and to whom she remained a beloved adopted family member.

Dorie was born in Rochester, New York. Before the age of six months, she and her parents came to Los Angeles, and she remained in Southern California throughout her lifetime. After graduating from UCLA, Dorie began her extensive 41-year teaching career, touching the lives of innumerable K-5 students in Long Beach (3 years), Vista (1 year), and finally Burbank (37 years).

She was very well-liked and respected by students as well as parents, and she retired in 1985 with applause and celebration. As a 58-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, honor society for key women educators, Dorie was active and inspirational at the local chapter and state levels as president, plus she served on numerous committees.

Her many varied involvements, boundless energy, leadership capability, and dedication, were also apparent on the Burbank Library Board of Trustees; Friends of the Library; California Retired Teachers Association as well as PTA and other educational organizations; Burbank Chorale; Community Concert Association; Historical Society; League of Women Voters; and various church positions, including ministerial search committees. She received numerous awards and accolades over the years.

Dorie enjoyed music, reading, teaching, people, travel, knitting, crocheting, and volunteering. She made countless friends over her lifetime. Everyone loved being around Dorie, working with her, hearing her numerous life’s stories, and laughing together. She was friendly, outgoing, and fun-loving, as well as professional, and always thoughtful. Dorie consistently gave so much of herself, even donating her body to medical research. There will be no memorial service. Dorie will be dearly missed, but forever remembered by those whose lives she touched!