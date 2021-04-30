Mary Elma Neubeiser | Obituary

Mary Elma Neubeiser, 94, passed peacefully at her home of over 70 years in Burbank, CA on 4/13/21. She was born on June 20, 1926 in Upland, CA to Frank and Ruth Smythe. She was married to Kenneth L. Neubeiser for almost 62 years.

As a youth she enjoyed horseback riding. She loved the beach and the mountains and enjoyed watching birds and squirrels play in her yard. She also had several dachshunds. She enjoyed going to antique stores and estate sales and for 40 years owned and operated her own store, Mary’s Potpourri, located in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Jackie) of Santa Fe, NM; Janet Curtis, of Reno, NV; Timothy, of Burbank, CA; & Judy Cole (Jim) of Canton, TX; sister Francis Rowlands of Ontario, CA; grandchildren Jennifer, Christi, Cindy, David and Christopher; 4 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

